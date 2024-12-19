Eng
He also said he is skeptical that Putin would agree to end the war.
byOrysia Hrudka
19/12/2024
1 minute read
Keith Kellog, photo via Wikimedia.
Zelenskyy confirms Trump advisor Keith Kellogg to visit Ukraine in early January

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump’s future special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, will visit Ukraine before Trump’s inauguration as US president.

Kellogg was announced as Trump’s choice for special envoy for Ukraine and Russia in November. Reuters reports that Kellogg plans to meet with Ukrainian leadership in Kyiv, and his team is working to arrange meetings with leaders in other European capitals, including Rome and Paris. While Kellogg’s European tour itinerary is still being developed, the meetings are expected to focus on fact-finding for the incoming Trump administration rather than negotiations about the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels late Wednesday, Zelenskyy said the visit is scheduled for early January 2025, European Pravda correspondent reports.

“We are expecting Mr. Kellogg, and then we will discuss what he means or meant,” Zelenskyy stated, referring to Kellogg’s previously expressed ideas about ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Notably, the visit will take place before Trump’s inauguration on 20 January 2025, and thus before Kellogg’s official appointment to the position. However, Zelenskyy expressed skepticism about the mission’s potential success. “To be honest, I don’t believe Putin wants to end the war,” he said.

