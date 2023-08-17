Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Ukraine agreed with UK and US partners to “enhance drones’ capabilities” during the extended meeting of top generals

byBohdan Ben
17/08/2023
1 minute read
Ukraine’s military leaders met with top US and UK generals, discussing the current state of Ukrainian operations and the further needs of the military, with a special focus on drones.

The meeting took place on 15 August 2023, according to Ukraine’s Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. Besides Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian delegation included Ukrainian Chief of General Staff General Shaptala, Deputy Commander-in-Chief General Zabrodskyi, Navy Commander Admiral Neizhpapa, First Deputy Defense Minister General Pavliuk, and head of Ukraine’s Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov.

The UK and the US delegation included the United States European Command commander, General Cavoli, the UK Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Radakin, and other NATO representatives.

The talks focused on Ukraine’s military operations and plans, future needs for ammunition, weapons, air defense, and electronic warfare equipment. Drones were a major topic, with an agreement to prioritize countering Russian drones and building Ukraine’s own drone capabilities,” Ukraine’s Commander in Chief Zaluzhnyi said about the meeting.

Protecting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure from Russian airstrikes was also discussed. The Ukrainian generals expressed gratitude for the US and UK’s continued military aid and support as Ukraine pushes back the Russian invading army.

