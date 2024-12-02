Eng
Russia kills one, injures 3 in its drone attack on residential building in Ternopil overnight

A five-story residential building in Ternopil was set ablaze after a direct drone hit, forcing the evacuation of 100 residents.
byMaria Tril
02/12/2024
1 minute read
attack on ternopil
The aftermath of the Russian attack on residential building in Ternopil on 2 December. Credit:Emergency State
A Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) hit a residential building in Ternopil, a city in western Ukraine, resulting in one fatality, three injuries, and widespread infrastructure damage.

The attack on Ternopil follows a previous Russian strike on the oblast on 26 November, which had damaged electrical infrastructure.

According to Governor Vyacheslav Nehoda, the attack occurred around 03:56 am, when a drone struck a multi-story residential building, triggering a massive fire that engulfed apartments on the fifth floor and partially consumed the third and fourth floors.

The city’s mayor, Serhii Nadal, said that the explosion’s shock wave caused extensive collateral damage, breaking windows in neighboring buildings, a school, and damaging approximately 20 vehicles. Around 100 residents were evacuated from the affected building.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia deployed 110 unmanned aerial vehicles across multiple oblasts. Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted 52 drones over Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. An additional 50 drones were locationally lost, with six redirected towards Belarus and Russia.

In Chernivtsi Oblast, debris from a downed drone damaged several buildings in a Dnistrovskyi district village. Kyiv city authorities reported neutralizing about two dozen attack drones targeting the capital, with no reported casualties or significant destruction.

Air defense also downed two shheds over Cherkasy Oblast, eight drones over Sumy Oblast, and four UAVs over Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

