Ukrainian app shows which companies still operate in Russia by scanning barcode

Ukrainian Mykhailo Mozhaiskyi has created a Zrada app that allows users to identify and boycott products related to the Russian economy.

“Our goal is to boycott products related to the Russian economy. There are products of Russian companies, products of companies that operate in Russia, products which are produced in Russia,” says the app’s description.

In order to determine whether a specific product has ties to Russia, a user needs to scan its barcode. The application will then identify the manufacturing company associated with the barcode and proceed to examine the company’s connections within the Russian economy.

Zrada application is available for iOS and Android