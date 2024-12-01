Zelenskyy confirms first North Korean soldier deaths in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in an interview with Kyodo News published on 1 December that the first North Korean soldiers deployed in western Russia have been killed while fighting alongside Russian forces in the war against Ukraine.

Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine has entered its 34th month.

Zelenskyy said approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to Russia’s Kursk Oblast, bordering Ukraine. However, he emphasized that Ukraine needs “to have proof” before disclosing the exact number of casualties.

Earlier, anonymous Ukrainian military sources reported that a Storm Shadow strike injured a North Korean general and killed several D​PRK officers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Meanwhile, drone footage revealed the destruction of a North Korean Bulsae-4 missile system in Kharkiv Oblast. Additional combat clips showed drone strikes allegedly targeting and killing North Korean infantry soldiers.

The Ukrainian President predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue to use North Korean troops “as cannon fodder” on the frontlines.

Zelenskyy also used the interview to urgently call for NATO membership, stating that support from international partners is “not enough.” He underscored that the war has entered a “complicated period” with Russia advancing faster in Ukraine’s eastern regions.

The developments come as US President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use American-made long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) against targets in Russian territory. This decision reflects the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s position before President-elect Donald Trump potentially takes office on 20 January 2025.

In response, Putin announced in mid-November the deployment of a new intermediate-range missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads, claiming it was a direct response to Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied missiles in Russia.

Trump, who has been skeptical of aid to Ukraine, previously claimed that Russia’s invasion would not have occurred during his presidency, asserting he could stop the war “in a day” without providing specific details.

