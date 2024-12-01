Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelenskyy confirms first North Korean soldier deaths in Russia

Ukraine estimates around 12,000 North Korean soldiers in western Russia, with confirmed casualties highlighting the Russo-Ukrainian war’s growing international scope.
byYuri Zoria
01/12/2024
2 minute read
zelenskyy confirms first north korean soldier deaths russia ukrainian president volodymyr speaks exclusive interview kyodo news kyiv 1 2024 zele confirmed published soldiers deployed western have been killed while fighting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in an exclusive interview with Kyodo News in Kyiv on 1 December 2024. Photo: Kyodo
Zelenskyy confirms first North Korean soldier deaths in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in an interview with Kyodo News published on 1 December that the first North Korean soldiers deployed in western Russia have been killed while fighting alongside Russian forces in the war against Ukraine.

Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine has entered its 34th month.

Zelenskyy said approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to Russia’s Kursk Oblast, bordering Ukraine. However, he emphasized that Ukraine needs “to have proof” before disclosing the exact number of casualties.

Earlier, anonymous Ukrainian military sources reported that a Storm Shadow strike injured a North Korean general and killed several D​PRK officers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Meanwhile, drone footage revealed the destruction of a North Korean Bulsae-4 missile system in Kharkiv Oblast. Additional combat clips showed drone strikes allegedly targeting and killing North Korean infantry soldiers.

The Ukrainian President predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue to use North Korean troops “as cannon fodder” on the frontlines.

Zelenskyy also used the interview to urgently call for NATO membership, stating that support from international partners is “not enough.” He underscored that the war has entered a “complicated period” with Russia advancing faster in Ukraine’s eastern regions.

The developments come as US President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use American-made long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) against targets in Russian territory. This decision reflects the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s position before President-elect Donald Trump potentially takes office on 20 January 2025.

In response, Putin announced in mid-November the deployment of a new intermediate-range missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads, claiming it was a direct response to Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied missiles in Russia.

Trump, who has been skeptical of aid to Ukraine, previously claimed that Russia’s invasion would not have occurred during his presidency, asserting he could stop the war “in a day” without providing specific details.

Related:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts