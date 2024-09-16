Eng
Russian forces advance near Donetsk’s Vuhledar, destroy key mine infrastructure

Russian forces achieve tactical gains near Vuhledar and other settlements in Donetsk Oblast, possibly aiming to isolate Vuhledar from its supply routes in the future.
byYuri Zoria
16/09/2024
2 minute read
russian forces advance near donetsk's vuhledar destroy key mine infrastructure situation donetsk oblast 16 september 2024
Situation near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, as of 16 September 2024. Map: Deepstatemap
On the evening of 16 September, analysts from the OSINT project DeepState updated their interactive map of military operations, noting that Russian forces had advanced near several populated areas in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, particularly near Vuhledar in the oblast’s south. DeepState reported, “The enemy has advanced near Kolisnykivka, Katerynivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, in Spirne and Ukrainske.”

The Russians reportedly destroyed key infrastructure at the Pivdennodonbaska-3 coalmine located near the village of Vodiane in the Vremivka sector. Russian military resources shared a video online showing the destruction of the headframe over the primary mine shaft.

The mine, situated between Vodiane and Bohoiavlenka, has been non-operational since the beginning of the full-scale invasion due to shelling. Russian forces captured the village of Vodiane, northeast of Vuhledar, in early September.

If Russian troops reach Bohoiavlenka, they could potentially cut off Vuhledar from its main supply route, Liga notes.

While Ukrainian military officials have not reported on enemy advancements, the unofficial map on the DeepState portal marks the southeastern part of the mine in red, indicating Russian control, with the rest of the facility in the grey zone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the morning of 16 September that a total of 173 combat engagements had been recorded across the entire war theater over the past day. According to updated information, the Russians launched one missile strike, 77 airstrikes (including 117 guided air bombs), and 3,888 artillery barrages, of which 114 were from multiple launch rocket systems.

“On the Vremivka direction (settlement west of Vuhledar, – Ed.), the enemy carried out 10 assaults on our positions in the areas of Vodiane (a village three kilometers northeast of Vuhledar, – Ed.), Katerynivka, Solodke, and Makarivka. They actively used assault and bomber aviation for strikes in this direction,” the General Staff wrote.

