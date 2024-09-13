Eng
US Army adapts tactics based on Ukrainian battlefield experiences

Increased investment in artillery and unmanned aerial systems tops the list of changes the US Army is implementing following observations from the Ukrainian army.
byMaria Tril
13/09/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier loads a mortar shell under the supervision of a French army instructor (L) during a military training with French servicemen, in a military training compound at an undisclosed location in Poland
A Ukrainian soldier loads a mortar shell under the supervision of a French army instructor (L) during a military training. Illustrative image, photo via Eastnews.ua.
According to Christine Wormuth, the US Secretary of the Army, the United States Army is adapting its tactics and equipment based on lessons learned from the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian army receives training from NATO allies in several European countries, including Germany, Poland, and the UK, to enhance its capabilities and interoperability with Western forces.

Speaking at the Stimson Center in Washington on 12 September, Wormuth highlighted several key areas where the American military is implementing changes inspired by Ukrainian innovation and combat experience.

“Ukrainians are an incredibly innovative people, and the American army is learning a lot from them,” Wormuth said, emphasizing the mutual knowledge exchange between US forces and Ukrainian troops they’ve been training.

According to Wormuth, one significant lesson is the increasing transparency of the battlefield due to advanced surveillance technologies.

“The battlefield is becoming increasingly transparent, given the number of surveillance tools,” she explained. This development has led to changes in US command post design and deployment.

Wormuth said the importance of artillery in modern warfare is another crucial lesson from Ukraine. “Artillery, in my opinion, was not as attractive five years ago, but now people understand the importance of artillery strikes,” she said. The US is consequently increasing the production of artillery shells, both to supply Ukraine and replenish its stocks.

Wormuth also highlighted the significant role of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the current war. During a visit to a US military base in Grafenwoehr, Germany, in February 2024, she observed Ukrainian soldiers teaching Americans about drone usage. “I saw our soldiers start making elements on a 3D printer for commercial, ready-made drones. This allows carrying more payload,” Wormuth reported.

Last month, Ukraine presented the production capabilities of Ukraine’s defense industry to international partners. Palianytsia is part of Ukraine’s growing defense industry, which now needs more funding to continue production growth beyond the $7 billion Ukraine’s government has already contracted for.

