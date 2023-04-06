The US commends Ukrainian pilots’ proficiency and retraining pace – Ukraine’s Air Force

The US commended the proficiency of Ukrainian pilots evaluated for retraining to operate multirole combat aircraft (MRCA), an illustrative image/ Source: Facebook, Air Force Command of UA Armed Forces

The US commended the proficiency of Ukrainian pilots evaluated for retraining to operate multirole combat aircraft (MRCA), as reported by Ukrainska Pravda, referencing Ukraine’s Air Force Command Brigadier General Serhii Holubtsov, speaking during a national telethon.

“We anticipated that our pilots would demonstrate their proficiency, and this was the case. Two pilots passed the test in the US. The evaluation is quite favorable, and at the conclusion of the report it is indicated that the F-16 retraining program for Ukrainian pilots can be significantly shortened compared to standard pilot training programs,” stated Brigadier General Holubtsov.

In the earlier reports, according to a spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Colonel Yurii Ihnat, two Ukrainian pilots visited the US to assess the capabilities and requirements of a potential modern aircraft base training.

It is important to note that the Air Force has repeatedly emphasized that Ukraine requires MRCAs of the 4th+ generation, such as the F-16. It is for the purpose of gaining an advantage over the Russian aggressor in the ongoing war. The US has indicated that the transfer of such aircraft is not currently a priority.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, the Commander of the Air Force of the AFU, has urged his NATO colleagues to form an aircraft coalition and make every effort to provide Ukraine with MRCAs of the 4th generation capable of protecting Ukraine from Russia’s air terror.

Tags: F-16, training, Ukrainian Air Force