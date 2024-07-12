Danish PM: Ukraine’s strikes by Danish-supplied F-16 inside Russia depend on circumstances, must follow law

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has commented on Ukraine’s potential use of Denmark’s F-16 fighter jets for strikes within Russian territory. In an interview with Radio Liberty, Frederiksen emphasized that such actions must comply with international law.

For over two years, Ukraine has sought US-made F-16 fighter jets to enhance its air defenses against Russia’s air superiority. Following the United States’ approval last fall, training for Ukrainian pilots is underway in Denmark, Britain, and the US, with expectations for them to be combat-ready sometime this summer. Last fall, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands committed to supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. Currently, the total number of pledged F-16s is about 80, according to various media reports.

When asked if Denmark’s permission to use its F-16 jets extends to strikes across all of Russia or only part of it, Frederiksen stated,

“You can’t put this question and expect a simple answer because it all depends on the circumstances. It has to be according to international law. But it is possible to reach targets outside Ukraine – yes.”

Addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement that Ukraine needs at least 128 fighter jets, the Danish Prime Minister expressed hope for mobilized efforts from partners.

“I think President Zelenskyy is right. When we look at the numbers of fighter jets in Russia, it’s very big, and it’s used now directly in Ukraine. And therefore, the fighters we can donate won’t be enough. That’s one of the reasons we’ve built the international F-16 coalition,” Frederiksen noted, adding, “We hope for more donations, for more countries to support with donations and also with training of pilots.“

Regarding concerns from some partner countries about possible “escalation,” Frederiksen said she does not accept the premise of escalation, because only Russia is responsible for everything going on in Ukraine and Russia “could end this war today.” According to her, Ukraine “has the right to protect itself, but it also has the obligation to protect itself.” She extended this obligation to the rest of Europe, stating,

“We must protect our continent, our values, and all people. And therefore we have to not only defend Ukraine but defeat the Russians.”

It was recently disclosed that the Netherlands and Denmark are in the process of transferring American F-16 fighters to Ukraine, with Ukrainian pilots expected to begin flying them this summer. Further details were not provided due to operational security concerns.

