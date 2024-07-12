Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Danish PM: Ukraine’s strikes by Danish-supplied F-16 inside Russia depend on circumstances, must follow law

Ukraine’s use of Danish F-16s for strikes in Russia depends on specific circumstances: all actions must comply with international law, targets can be reached outside Ukraine’s borders, Danish PM Frederiksen says.
byYuri Zoria
12/07/2024
2 minute read
A Danish Air Force F-16BM combat trainer aircraft during a training flight. Photo via mil.in.ua
Danish PM: Ukraine’s strikes by Danish-supplied F-16 inside Russia depend on circumstances, must follow law

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has commented on Ukraine’s potential use of Denmark’s F-16 fighter jets for strikes within Russian territory. In an interview with Radio Liberty, Frederiksen emphasized that such actions must comply with international law.

For over two years, Ukraine has sought US-made F-16 fighter jets to enhance its air defenses against Russia’s air superiority. Following the United States’ approval last fall, training for Ukrainian pilots is underway in Denmark, Britain, and the US, with expectations for them to be combat-ready sometime this summer. Last fall, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands committed to supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. Currently, the total number of pledged F-16s is about 80, according to various media reports.

When asked if Denmark’s permission to use its F-16 jets extends to strikes across all of Russia or only part of it, Frederiksen stated,

“You can’t put this question and expect a simple answer because it all depends on the circumstances. It has to be according to international law. But it is possible to reach targets outside Ukraine – yes.”

Addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement that Ukraine needs at least 128 fighter jets, the Danish Prime Minister expressed hope for mobilized efforts from partners.

“I think President Zelenskyy is right. When we look at the numbers of fighter jets in Russia, it’s very big, and it’s used now directly in Ukraine. And therefore, the fighters we can donate won’t be enough. That’s one of the reasons we’ve built the international F-16 coalition,” Frederiksen noted, adding, “We hope for more donations, for more countries to support with donations and also with training of pilots.

Regarding concerns from some partner countries about possible “escalation,” Frederiksen said she does not accept the premise of escalation, because only Russia is responsible for everything going on in Ukraine and Russia “could end this war today.” According to her, Ukraine “has the right to protect itself, but it also has the obligation to protect itself.” She extended this obligation to the rest of Europe, stating,

“We must protect our continent, our values, and all people. And therefore we have to not only defend Ukraine but defeat the Russians.”

It was recently disclosed that the Netherlands and Denmark are in the process of transferring American F-16 fighters to Ukraine, with Ukrainian pilots expected to begin flying them this summer. Further details were not provided due to operational security concerns.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts