Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine expects strong defense commitments from NATO at upcoming summit in Washington

If the Alliance doesn’t invite Ukraine to join, it must provide the country with weapons it needs to defend itself from Russia.
byOlena Mukhina
30/06/2024
2 minute read
press conference stoltenberg zelenskyy april 2024
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 29 April 2024. Credit: Presidential Office
Zelenskyy says Ukraine expects strong defense commitments from NATO at upcoming summit in Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv anticipates strong decisions at the upcoming NATO summit regarding clear steps to bolster Ukraine’s defenses against ongoing Russian aggression, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian side understands that the White House is not ready to invite Ukraine to NATO, a position shared by both current US President Joe Biden and presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“I don’t think this is the policy of world leaders. These are cautious steps, like the steps of sappers in a minefield,” noted the Ukrainian president. 

He noted that given that Ukraine cannot count on an invitation to NATO today, “it is asking for specific steps.”

“If America is afraid of provoking Putin, which is why we are not being invited, then we ask our strategic partners, the US, to give us everything possible to protect us.

We ask for Patriots, a sufficient number of F16s, and the ability to use weapons to protect ourselves. If NATO is not yet ready to protect us and take us into its alliance, then we ask to be given everything we need to defend ourselves,” claimed Zelenskyy.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he expects the Alliance leaders to agree on a new NATO command in Wiesbaden to coordinate training and the provision of security assistance to Ukraine.

Stoltenberg says he expects NATO to establish new command in Wiesbaden for Ukraine support

On 14 June, NATO defense ministers approved a long-term plan to assist Ukraine and train Ukrainian military personnel but have yet to reach an agreement on regular financial contributions. A new headquarters to manage military assistance for Ukraine will be set up at an American facility in Germany.

Read also: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts