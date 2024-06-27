Stoltenberg says he expects NATO to establish new command in Wiesbaden for Ukraine support

On 27 June, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he expects the Alliance leaders to agree on a new NATO command in Wiesbaden to coordinate training and the provision of security assistance to Ukraine.

On 14 June, NATO defense ministers approved a long-term plan to assist Ukraine and train Ukrainian military personnel but have yet to reach an agreement on regular financial contributions.

According to the NATO Secretary General, the ministers have fundamentally agreed on the plan, which will allow NATO leaders to formally establish it at the July summit in Washington and place Ukraine’s future support on a stronger foundation for the coming years.

“Today in our meeting, we discussed the final preparations for the NATO Summit in Washington, which will take place in just two weeks’ time. The main issue there will be our support for Ukraine. President Putin believes that he can wait us out. It is important that we demonstrate that that’s not the case, that we are ready to stand by Ukraine for the long haul,” said Stoltenberg.

NATO Secretary General said he hopes leaders will agree on the new NATO command in Wiesbaden to coordinate support for Ukraine at the Washington summit.

“I expect NATO leaders to agree that NATO will lead the coordination of security assistance and training for Ukraine with a new NATO command in Wiesbaden to coordinate training and the provision of security assistance to Ukraine,” he claimed.

In his view, it will provide Ukraine with greater predictability in the long term.

“I also expect leaders to send a clear signal on Ukraine’s path to NATO membership,” stressed the NATO Secretary General.

According to Stoltenberg, all these issues are currently “not 100% agreed upon,” but they are very close to being decided upon before the Alliance members arrive in Washington.

