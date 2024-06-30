Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian forces destroy 19 Russian armored combat vehicles, 53 artillery systems in single day – General Staff

Over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian troops neutralized 1,140 Russian soldiers.
byOlena Mukhina
30/06/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldier
A Ukrainian soldier on the frontline. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram.
Ukrainian forces destroy 19 Russian armored combat vehicles, 53 artillery systems in single day – General Staff

Ukrainian forces have neutralized 1,140 Russian soldiers, seven tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 53 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, two air defense systems, 75 vehicles, and 12 units of special equipment over the last day, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian forces.

In the last 24 hours, Ukrainian Air Force and artillery units struck a Russian command post, a fuel depot, and several Russian positions.

Since the beginning of the day, 47 combat clashes have occurred on the Ukrainian frontlines, with occupiers launching eight airstrikes with 16 guided bombs, 38 kamikaze drone attacks, and 667 times shelling Ukrainian positions.

On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled one attack by the occupiers near Hlyboke village. On 29 June, Kyiv troops neutralized 168 Russian soldiers, one armored combat vehicle, one artillery system, and 11 vehicles. A tank, four artillery systems, and four vehicles were damaged.

Currently, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling a Russian attack in the area of Stelmakhivka on the Kupiansk front, two attacks on the Lyman front, two assaults in the area of Vodiane on the Vremivka front, one attempt to breach through Ukraine’s defense lines in the direction of Charivne on the Hulyaipole front, and two attacks on Kurakhiv front.

On the Siversk front, Russian forces have launched five assaults, three of which were already repelled. On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces are holding back three enemy attacks near Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar.

The situation remains intense on the Pokrovske front. Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 15 occupiers’ assaults. Ten were stopped, while five—in the areas of Progress, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, and Novoselivka Persha—are ongoing. Yesterday, the Ukrainians destroyed two Russian tanks, two armored combat vehicles, seven units of automotive equipment, and two artillery systems on the Pokrovsk front.

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!