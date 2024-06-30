Ukrainian forces destroy 19 Russian armored combat vehicles, 53 artillery systems in single day – General Staff

Ukrainian forces have neutralized 1,140 Russian soldiers, seven tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 53 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, two air defense systems, 75 vehicles, and 12 units of special equipment over the last day, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian forces.

In the last 24 hours, Ukrainian Air Force and artillery units struck a Russian command post, a fuel depot, and several Russian positions.

Since the beginning of the day, 47 combat clashes have occurred on the Ukrainian frontlines, with occupiers launching eight airstrikes with 16 guided bombs, 38 kamikaze drone attacks, and 667 times shelling Ukrainian positions.

On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled one attack by the occupiers near Hlyboke village. On 29 June, Kyiv troops neutralized 168 Russian soldiers, one armored combat vehicle, one artillery system, and 11 vehicles. A tank, four artillery systems, and four vehicles were damaged.

Currently, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling a Russian attack in the area of Stelmakhivka on the Kupiansk front, two attacks on the Lyman front, two assaults in the area of Vodiane on the Vremivka front, one attempt to breach through Ukraine’s defense lines in the direction of Charivne on the Hulyaipole front, and two attacks on Kurakhiv front.

On the Siversk front, Russian forces have launched five assaults, three of which were already repelled. On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces are holding back three enemy attacks near Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar.

The situation remains intense on the Pokrovske front. Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 15 occupiers’ assaults. Ten were stopped, while five—in the areas of Progress, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, and Novoselivka Persha—are ongoing. Yesterday, the Ukrainians destroyed two Russian tanks, two armored combat vehicles, seven units of automotive equipment, and two artillery systems on the Pokrovsk front.

