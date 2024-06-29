Eng
Russian forces attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing seven, including two children

byBenjamin Looijen
29/06/2024
1 minute read
The city of Zaporizhzhia. Photo from Google maps.
Russian Armed Forces attacked the town of Vilnyansk in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

As reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram.

According to Federov, seven civilians have been killed and twenty are wounded as a result of the Russian attack. Among the dead are two children.

A photo from the place of impact, from Zelenskyy's Telegram.
As of this moment there is no information on which type of weapon Russian Armed Forces used in their attack on the town.

In addition, critical infrastructure has been hit, as well as a shop and several residential buildings.

Earlier on the same day, two explosions were heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

