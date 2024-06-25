Ukraine’s EU accession talks start today, three steps to remain for membership after their conclusion

Ukraine’s European Union accession talks begin today, 25 June, marking a significant milestone in the country’s decade-long journey towards EU membership. An EU-Ukraine intergovernmental conference is scheduled in Luxembourg to officially launch Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations.

“It is a truly historic week. Ukraine has been moving towards this for a decade, and this is the personal result of everyone who chose Ukraine on February 24, who fights for our country, who strengthens Ukraine with everything necessary,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a day prior.

On 24 June, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba outlined the three remaining steps for Ukraine to achieve full EU membership after the conclusion of accession talks:

The European Commission’s conclusion on the successful completion of negotiations and Ukraine’s compliance with accession criteria. The decision to sign the Agreement on Ukraine’s accession to the EU. Ratification of the agreement by the parliaments of EU member states and Ukraine’s acquisition of full membership in the European Union.

Kuleba stressed that Ukraine’s EU accession would be an event of global significance for Europe. He explained the negotiation process, saying,

“[On 25 June] will be the inaugural part, then there will be six clusters of negotiations that will open and close, with experts in the relevant fields working to bring Ukraine’s legislation in line with EU standards.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the first day of the European Council summit in Brussels. The EU is also reportedly set to sign a security pact with Ukraine at the summit, further solidifying the relationship between Ukraine and the European Union.

Related: