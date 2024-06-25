Macron ready to “continue dialogue” with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed willingness to resume dialogue with Russian leader Vladimir Putin despite a lack of recent communication between the two leaders.

Macron’s statement came out in the Generation Do It Yourself podcast.

“I believe in the power of dialogue, and I would continue the dialogue with Vladimir Putin,” Macron said, emphasizing his commitment to diplomatic engagement even amidst strained relations.

Macron confirmed no contact in recent months when questioned about recent interactions with the Russian leader. However, he did not rule out future discussions, particularly on specific issues.

“No, but I don’t exclude that we will do this on one topic or another, including on the topic of nuclear power plants or others,” the French president said.

Macron’s openness to dialogue comes at a time of heightened tensions between Russia and Western nations due to the Russian war in Ukraine.

