Finnish minister announces prompt action on new sanctions against Russia

Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen, has stated that work on the 15th package of sanctions against Russia will commence immediately after the 14th package is introduced, according to UkrInform.

Her claims came after the adoption of new restrictions targeting Russian energy, finance, trade, and transport sectors.

They also prohibited EU political parties, NGOs, and media service providers accepting funding from the Russian state and its proxies and imposed further restrictions on exports of goods benefiting Russian industrial capabilities.

“I am grateful for the 14th package of sanctions; the negotiations took a lot of time. However, the sanctions package is very comprehensive, and of course, all countries have their own views that need to be taken into account. But I am very pleased that this package has been introduced, and, of course, work on the next package of sanctions will start immediately,” said Valtonen.

According to the official, the EU may expand the list of entities and companies to be subjected to economic measures in the next package.

