UK intel: Around 9,000 Chechen troops deployed by Russia in Ukraine

After suffering heavy initial losses and being relegated to rear area security, earning the nickname ‘TikTok’ troops for their social media antics, Chechen units have returned to frontline service following the Wagner Group’s withdrawal in May 2023. While Chechen special forces likely endure the brunt of frontline combat, most Chechen forces continue rear area operations. Additionally, Chechnya contributes to Russia’s war efforts by training Russian personnel, the UK ministry notes.