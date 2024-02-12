Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

EU adopts new measures to isolate frozen Russian funds

The European Council’s recent decision opens up the possibility of using profits from more than $250 billion in frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank to fund Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction.
byIryna Voichuk
12/02/2024
2 minute read
Central Bank of Russia.
Central Bank of Russia. Credit: Bankstoday
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 12 February, the European Council adopted new measures targeting profits from the frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), immobilized as a result of the EU’s restrictive measures following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

With over $250 billion in CBR assets frozen in G7, EU, and Australian jurisdictions—over two-thirds of which are held within the EU—this decision represents a significant effort to leverage economic sanctions against Russia for Ukraine’s benefit.

In a move that aligns with the G7’s stance, the Council today adopted measures to specify the prohibitions on transactions related to the management of these assets and outline the legal status of revenues generated by Central Securities Depositories (CSDs) from holding Russian immobilized assets.

The Council’s decision mandates that CSDs possessing over €1 million in CBR assets must segregate extraordinary cash balances accrued as a result of the EU’s sanctions and keep the corresponding revenues separate, prohibiting the disposal of net profits. However, recognizing the financial burdens associated with holding these assets, CSDs are permitted to seek authorization from their supervisory authority for the release of a portion of these net profits to meet statutory capital and risk management requirements.

This framework sets the stage for the Council to consider establishing a financial contribution to the EU budget from these net profits aimed at supporting Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction. This potential contribution would be funneled through the EU budget to the Ukraine Facility, in line with a provisional agreement reached between the Council and the European Parliament on 6 February 2024.

The backdrop to these measures includes a December 2023 statement by G7 leaders emphasizing the need for private entities to redirect revenues from Russia’s immobilized sovereign assets toward aiding Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts