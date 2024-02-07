Russian-speaking Ukrainians have been switching to Ukrainian en masse since the outset of the full-scale Russian invasion, according to researchers from Germany and the UK who conducted a study examining the language choice of Ukrainian users on X (former Twitter) social media platform.

Amid Russian propaganda that falsely claimed “Russian speakers’ oppression in Ukraine” as one of the cornerstone justifications for aggression, many Ukrainians, who are mostly bilingual, started to prefer Ukrainian over Russian in daily life, a trend also reflected in their Twitter posts. This study examines how this narrative influenced a noticeable shift towards the Ukrainian language on social media, amidst broader real-life linguistic changes.

More than half of the Russian-tweeting Ukrainian users switched towards Ukrainian with the full-scale Russian invasion, according to the findings of the study titled “The Russian war in Ukraine increased Ukrainian language use on social media” conducted by the researchers from Germany’s Munich-based Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) and Technical University of Munich (TUM), and the UK-based University of Bath.

“The use of language is innately political, often a vehicle of cultural identity and the basis for nation building. Here, we examine language choice and tweeting activity of Ukrainian citizens based on 4,453,341 geo-tagged tweets from 62,712 users before and during the [all-out] Russian war in Ukraine, from January 2020 to October 2022,” the researchers wrote in the abstract to the paper.