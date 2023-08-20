Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine President: Russians have already fired more than 6,500 missiles across Ukraine

Since the outset of the all-out war, Russia has targeted Ukraine with more than 6,500 missiles and 3,500 drones, the Ukrainian President says.
byYuri Zoria
20/08/2023
1 minute read
The remnants of the Iranian made Shahed-136 one-way attack drone at Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise. Photo: Wikipedia
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has already fired more than 6,500 missiles and launched 3,500 drones at Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Ukrinform reports.

“Since 24 February 2022, when the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation began, the aggressor has already used more than 6,500 missiles and more than 3,500 drones against Ukraine, including Iranian-made Shahed drones,” Zelenskyy said.

According to him, most strikes targeted civilian facilities, not military ones.

Zelenskyy thanked the Netherlands for missiles provided for air defense systems, stressing that the support for Ukraine in the field of air defense saves people’s lives, entire cities and the entire country.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts