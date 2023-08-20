Ukraine President: Russians have already fired more than 6,500 missiles across Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has already fired more than 6,500 missiles and launched 3,500 drones at Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Ukrinform reports.

“Since 24 February 2022, when the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation began, the aggressor has already used more than 6,500 missiles and more than 3,500 drones against Ukraine, including Iranian-made Shahed drones,” Zelenskyy said.

According to him, most strikes targeted civilian facilities, not military ones.

Zelenskyy thanked the Netherlands for missiles provided for air defense systems, stressing that the support for Ukraine in the field of air defense saves people’s lives, entire cities and the entire country.

