Russia shelled Donetsk Oblast 11 times over the past day, injuring 2 people

Russian attack on the oblast resulted in damaging 34 civilian facilities – 31 residential buildings, administrative buildings, cars, and power lines.
byMaria Tril
21/01/2024
1 minute read
Donetsk Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 20 and 21 January 2024. Credit: Ukraine’s National Police
Russian occupation forces attacked Donetsk Oblast 11 times, injuring two people, Ukraine’s National Police reported on 21 January.

Over the past day, six settlements came under fire. In particular, the cities of Avdiivka, Novohrodivka, and Toretsk, the towns of Ocheretyne, Shcherbynivka, and the village of Berdychi in Donetsk Oblast were shelled.

According to the National Police, 34 civilian facilities were damaged – 31 residential buildings, administrative buildings, cars, and power lines.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 20 and 21 January 2024. Credit: Ukraine’s National Police

The Russian army was shelling civilians with Grad multiple launch rocket systems, S-300 anti-aircraft systems, and artillery.

Russian troops hit Novohrodivka with three S-300 missiles, injuring two people. Reportedly, 25 private houses, an administrative building, and power lines were damaged.

The Russian military shelled Toretsk with Grads, with shells hitting two households.

In Shcherbynivka, due to the Russian forces’ attack with artillery and Grad’s multiple launch rocket systems, two private houses were destroyed.

Russia shelled Kherson Oblast 76 times over the last day, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Produkin said on 21 January.

The city of Kherson was fired on seven times. Russian military hit residential areas of the oblast’s settlements. Reportedly, there were no casualties among the civilians.

Read also:

