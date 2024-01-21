Eng
British Intel: Russia intensifies its assault along the frontline, suffers more losses

According to the UK intel, a key enabler for this is the freezing ground conditions, which allow cross-country movement of armored vehicles.
byMaria Tril
21/01/2024
1 minute read
Ukrianian defenders on the frontline, November 2023. Credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy \ Telegram
Russian forces have increased offensive activity along the entire front line in Ukraine, which is why its losses also increased, the UK Defense Ministry reported on 21 January.

On 19 January, Ukrainian General Staff reported that there was a 27% increase in Russian assaults on the frontline over the previous day. Russian forces launched 81 airstrikes and 45 multiple rocket attacks.

“The Ukrainian military also compared the 14-18 January period with the previous five-day period, supporting this uptick in Russian assaults. Over these five-day periods, the number of military vehicle losses by Russia increased by 88%, and the number of Russian tank losses increased by 95%. The number of Russian casualties over the same period also increased by 15%,” the UK Defense Ministry reported.

UK intel said this data points towards a steady increase in the intensity of Russian offensive activity across the front over the past two weeks.

Besides, according to the UK intel, a key enabler for this is the freezing ground conditions, which allow cross-country movement of armored vehicles.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 376,030 Russian troops from 24 February 2022 to 21 January 2024, including 760 people over the past 24 hours.

