UK Intel: gloomy conditions plague Russian soldiers on Ukraine’s frontline

Russian soldiers say that the risk of fire alerting Ukrainian forces meant that they ‘couldn’t even boil a mug of tea.’ They highlighted living and eating ‘monotonous’ food in pervasive mud.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
05/11/2023
1 minute read
Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Photo: Korrespondent.net
Russia struggles to provide comfortable living conditions for its occupying forces on the frontlines in Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry reported.

The Defense Intelligence of the UK Ministry of Defense has noted the testimonies of Russian military personnel who participated in the Ogarkov Readings military affairs conference in Moscow.

Speakers and guests of the Ogarkov Readings military affairs conference in Moscow. Photo: bmpd.livejournal.com

The Russian soldiers shared that for weeks on end, they were “soaked from head to toe” on the frontline in Ukraine. One soldier stated that due to the risk of fire alerting Ukrainian forces, he “couldn’t even boil a mug of tea.” He mentioned that they lived and ate “monotonous” food in the pervasive mud, according to British intelligence.

Maintaining a decent level of personal comfort and sound administration in defensive positions is challenging for any army, the report admitted. However, evidence suggests an abysmal status of enforcement of basic field administration amongst Russian forces in Ukraine. This is likely partially caused by a deficit in motivated junior commanders and variable logistical support, UK Intelligents concluded.

