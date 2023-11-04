Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

ISW: Russia builds forces for “third massive assault” on Avdiivka

Russian forces secured new ground north of the fiercely contested city of Avdiivka despite Ukrainian counterattacks, an ISW assessment reports, as an imminent major assault looms.
byAlya Shandra
04/11/2023
2 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russian forces made confirmed gains north of the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka and continued intensive assaults there, according to a 3 November report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The ISW report states that geolocated footage indicates Russian troops advanced southwest of Krasnohorivka towards the railway north of Avdiivka. Avdiivka faces “the most active phase of combat” near the city so far, the report assessed.

avdiivka on a map
Map: ISW

Ukrainian officials said over 17 Russian assaults occurred near Avdiivka in recent days. Intense shelling struck the city and infantry battles continue to the north and south, the mayor stated. The ISW report cited claims by Russian sources of advances near Avdiivka, including seizing parts of Krasnohorivka.

A Russian assault on Avdiivka “is likely imminent,” the ISW report warned, with Ukrainian officials predicting a major new offensive. The mayor said Russian forces are concentrating manpower and equipment for a “third massive assault.” Both sides expect the situation around Avdiivka to deteriorate.

The ISW report also noted Ukrainian counterattacks have failed to halt Russian advances north and south of Avdiivka. Russian troops are quickly building fortifications near the city to commit reinforcements faster when the assault comes, a Ukrainian military observer said.

Other takeaways from the report include:

  • Russia continued limited offensive operations near Bakhmut but did not secure any confirmed advances.
  • Russian troops carried out attacks west and southwest of Donetsk City with no confirmed territorial gains.
  • Ukraine stopped a Russian mechanized assault near Vuhledar, destroying military vehicles according to Ukraine.
  • Russia and Ukraine conducted attacks in western Zaporizhzhia but no confirmed territory changed hands.
  • Russia targeted infrastructure across Ukraine with Shahed drones and cruise missiles. Over half were downed.

Related: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts