Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Zelenskyy advisor updates allies in Malta on peace formula progress

“The first session of the meeting in Malta finished. The partners are preparing for the second one,” Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andrii Yermak said.
byMaria Tril
28/10/2023
2 minute read
Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office. Photo: president.gov.ua
Andriy Yermak, the Head of the Presidential Office. Photo: president.gov.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office said that the first session part of the meeting in Malta is finished with a “lively discussion.”

“There were many comments and a really lively discussion,” Yermak commented.

During his speech at the session, Yermak reminded the partners that more and more states that respect international law and the UN Charter were joining the development of the Formula plan. And that Russia would have to give in to the international community.

The head of the Presidential Office also said that with the participation of Qatar, a country that is involved in the implementation of a number of points of the Peace Formula, Ukraine managed to bring home four Ukrainian children.

“Thousands more remain hostages of Russia, but this success shows that together we can do it,” he added.

In addition, another part of the plan’s implementation is the strengthening energy security.

“We are very grateful Italy, Germany, Norway, France, the United States and other partners that have provided Ukraine with air defence systems to protect its energy infrastructure,” Yermak said.

Today, on 28 October, the third Ukraine peace summit started in Malta, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andriy Yermak said.

Yermak said that the summit brings together foreign policy advisers and national security advisers from over 65 Western and the Global South countries.

They will refer to plans to implement the five points of Ukraine’s peace formula, proposed by Zelenskyy in November 2022. It includes – nuclear, energy, food security, and humanitarian security, including the release of prisoners and deportees, and restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the world order.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts