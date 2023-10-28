Zelenskyy advisor updates allies in Malta on peace formula progress

The head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office said that the first session part of the meeting in Malta is finished with a “lively discussion.”

“There were many comments and a really lively discussion,” Yermak commented.

During his speech at the session, Yermak reminded the partners that more and more states that respect international law and the UN Charter were joining the development of the Formula plan. And that Russia would have to give in to the international community.

The head of the Presidential Office also said that with the participation of Qatar, a country that is involved in the implementation of a number of points of the Peace Formula, Ukraine managed to bring home four Ukrainian children.

“Thousands more remain hostages of Russia, but this success shows that together we can do it,” he added.

In addition, another part of the plan’s implementation is the strengthening energy security.

“We are very grateful Italy, Germany, Norway, France, the United States and other partners that have provided Ukraine with air defence systems to protect its energy infrastructure,” Yermak said.

Today, on 28 October, the third Ukraine peace summit started in Malta, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andriy Yermak said.

Yermak said that the summit brings together foreign policy advisers and national security advisers from over 65 Western and the Global South countries.

They will refer to plans to implement the five points of Ukraine’s peace formula, proposed by Zelenskyy in November 2022. It includes – nuclear, energy, food security, and humanitarian security, including the release of prisoners and deportees, and restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the world order.

