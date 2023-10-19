Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Media: Biden expected to seek $60 bn assistance for Ukraine in $100 bn funding request

byOlena Mukhina
19/10/2023
1 minute read
US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington
US President Joe Biden and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington. Photo: President.gov.ua
While a new funding package the Biden administration is expected to submit to Congress this week is not yet finalized, it is likely to seek $60 billion for Ukraine, NBC News sources said.

The rest of the request of the package which is most likely to be prepared for the fiscal year that ends next September and is estimated at $100 billion, will include $40 billion to aid Israel, Taiwan, and the US-Mexico border.

Earlier, it was reported that the Biden administration planned to submit the roughly $100 billion supplemental funding request to Congress in the coming days.

Top lawmakers could be made aware of the details of the request as soon as 25 October, a lawmaker and a congressional aide with knowledge of the matter said.

Congressional Republicans who are wary about sending more aid to Ukraine argue that the US needs to restock munitions previously dispatched to Europe. The supplementary funding for Ukraine could potentially address these concerns by allocating funds for replenishment in the package, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

While the money for munitions is expected to be added to the Ukraine funding request, the sources said the weapons could be used for various purposes.

