Slovak coalition agreement signals reducing support for Ukraine

The Slovak parties Smer-SD, Hlas, and the Slovak National Party (SNS) signed a coalition agreement on 16 October, with the anti-Ukrainian Smer-SD leader Robert Fico aiming to accelerate the formation of a new government.

According to Aktuality, after signing the deal, Fico plans to present the names of new cabinet ministers to President Zuzana Čaputová. But the candidates first need approval from the parties’ internal bodies, expected in the next few days.

“Nothing now prevents us from presenting the names of candidates for government posts. There are also no obstacles to convening the constituent sessions of the National Council,” Fico said after the signing, adding he wants to hold the first meeting of new deputies next week to confirm parliament leadership.

Fico wants to speed up the government formation to make the 27 October European Council summit, Aktuality reported.

SNS leader Andrej Danko said the new government’s composition is already 80 percent agreed. Fico also confirmed earlier media reports on the redistribution of ministries between the coalition parties.

Smer-SD will get the posts of the Prime Minister and the ministries of defense, transport, finance, foreign affairs, justice, and agriculture. Hlas will head the ministries of interior, economy, labor, digitization, education, and health.

Fico, who vowed to stop military aid for Ukraine, earlier signed a memorandum to form a coalition with the pro-Russian Hlas and SNS parties. He campaigned on anti-American and pro-Russian messages, promising to end Slovakia’s military support for Ukraine while saying he wants the country to remain in the EU and NATO.

