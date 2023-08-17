Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Slovak military chief visits Ukrainian Forces

The head of Slovakia’s armed forces visited Ukrainian troops fighting in south as the Ukrainian top brass praised the effectiveness of the Slovak-donated weaponry.
byMaria Tril
17/08/2023
1 minute read
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The Chief of the Slovak Republic’s Armed Forces General Staff, Daniel Zmeko, visited the Tavria Оperational-strategic grouping of troops fighting in Ukraine’s south, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

The Ukrainian side thanked Slovakia for the material and technical assistance provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by Slovakia.

During the meeting, “the effectiveness of combat use of weapons provided by the Slovak Republic was also noted,” the General Staff added.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine are grateful to their Slovak counterparts for supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression,” the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reports.

On 11 August, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi also met with his Slovak counterpart. According to Zalyzhnyy, they discussed the current needs of the Ukrainian army for weapons, ammunition, and air defense equipment. Ukraine authorities emphasized the importance of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts