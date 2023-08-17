Slovak military chief visits Ukrainian Forces

The Chief of the Slovak Republic’s Armed Forces General Staff, Daniel Zmeko, visited the Tavria Оperational-strategic grouping of troops fighting in Ukraine’s south, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

The Ukrainian side thanked Slovakia for the material and technical assistance provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by Slovakia.

During the meeting, “the effectiveness of combat use of weapons provided by the Slovak Republic was also noted,” the General Staff added.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine are grateful to their Slovak counterparts for supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression,” the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reports.

On 11 August, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi also met with his Slovak counterpart. According to Zalyzhnyy, they discussed the current needs of the Ukrainian army for weapons, ammunition, and air defense equipment. Ukraine authorities emphasized the importance of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters.

Read also: