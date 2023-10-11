Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Xerox leaves Russia in response to Ukraine invasion

One of the world leaders in printing and document management technologies sells its Russian subsidiary and discontinues its operations in Russia.
bySerge Havrylets
11/10/2023
2 minute read
baltics poland block new russia sanctions
Baltics and Poland block new Russia sanctions over grain and fertilizer export exemptions/ Source: Business.Censor.NET
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Xerox Holdings Corporation, an American company that sells print and digital document products and services in more than 160 countries, has announced that it is leaving Russia.

In the company’s official statement, Xerox stated that the decision to exit the Russian market is related to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent US government-issued sanctions against Russia.

“Xerox is now exiting its remaining operations in Russia and divesting the business to local management through the sale of its Russian subsidiary,” according to the company’s statement.

The company reminded that it limited its operations in Russia at the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. These limited operations included business with only specific clients and partners in compliance with US sanctions against Russia. Xerox issued the following statement regarding the ongoing Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine in March 2022:

“We continue following the devastating conflict in Ukraine and are supporting humanitarian efforts while doing everything we can to keep our employees in the region safe. Using our Employee Relief Fund, we’ve provided cash grants to each employee in Ukraine. Xerox has also provided additional contributions to the Red Cross and Save the Children, our international relief partners.”

In March 2022, Xerox announced that it would suspend the supply of products to Russia.

According to Interfax, the Russian news media, Xerox (CIS) LLC will continue to operate in Russia as an independent organization, will change its name in the near future, and will not be affiliated with Xerox Corporation. The terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts