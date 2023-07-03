Prosecution center for Russian crime of aggression against Ukraine begins its work in The Hague

Ukrainain and intenational prosecutors during the opening of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression. Source: Ukraine's Prosecutor's General Office

On 3 July, the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression ICPA) which would help bring Russia to justice for its brutal war against Ukraine officially began its work in The Hague.

“This is the beginning of the end of impunity for the crime of aggression. Starting today, Ukrainian prosecutors will work in The Hague. Representatives from the Joint Investigative Team (JIT) member countries, including Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, and Romania, will join them in the initial phase of ICPA’s work,” said Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin during the center’s opening. “A US special prosecutor who specializes in the crime of aggression will support the center’s operations. Other countries and institutions will be able to join in the coming months.”

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen called the IPCA opening a “first step towards a tribunal for the crime of aggression.”

“Today, the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression starts its work. Collecting evidence and documenting Russia’s crimes so the perpetrators can be brought to justice. The first step towards a tribunal for the crime of aggression,” she tweeted.

Today the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression starts its work. Collecting evidence and documenting Russia’s crimes so the perpetrators can be brought to justice. First step towards a tribunal for the crime of aggression.#JusticeForUkraine — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 3, 2023

The ICPA is a unique judicial center integrated within Eurojust, which supports investigations into the Russian crime of aggression against Ukraine. The center is a platform where independent prosecutors from different countries will swiftly exchange evidence and create an efficient prosecution strategy.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Investigation, prosecutors, Russia, war