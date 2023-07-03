Prosecution center for Russian crime of aggression against Ukraine begins its work in The Hague

Ukrainain and intenational prosecutors during the opening of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression. Source: Ukraine's Prosecutor's General Office
On 3 July, the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression ICPA) which would help bring Russia to justice for its brutal war against Ukraine officially began its work in The Hague.
“This is the beginning of the end of impunity for the crime of aggression. Starting today, Ukrainian prosecutors will work in The Hague. Representatives from the Joint Investigative Team (JIT) member countries, including Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, and Romania, will join them in the initial phase of ICPA’s work,” said Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin during the center’s opening.
“A US special prosecutor who specializes in the crime of aggression will support the center’s operations. Other countries and institutions will be able to join in the coming months.”
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen called the IPCA opening a “first step towards a tribunal for the crime of aggression.”
“Today, the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression starts its work. Collecting evidence and documenting Russia’s crimes so the perpetrators can be brought to justice. The first step towards a tribunal for the crime of aggression,” she tweeted.
Today the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression starts its work.
Collecting evidence and documenting Russia’s crimes so the perpetrators can be brought to justice.
First step towards a tribunal for the crime of aggression.#JusticeForUkraine
— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 3, 2023
The ICPA is a unique judicial center integrated within Eurojust, which supports investigations into the Russian crime of aggression against Ukraine. The center is a platform where independent prosecutors from different countries will swiftly exchange evidence and create an efficient prosecution strategy.
Tags: Investigation, prosecutors, Russia, war