CNN: Russian forces destroyed hundreds of units of decoy Ukrainian equipment

Russian troops have destroyed several hundred decoys of American and European military equipment produced by Ukraine’s Metinvest group
byIryna Voichuk
12/09/2023
Credit: CNN
Ukrainian troops are setting up hundreds of decoy howitzers, tanks, and mortars, forcing Russians to empty their stockpile of missiles, shells, and drones, CNN reported.

Iron decoy equipment is manufactured by Ukraine’s Metinvest group, which from the first days of the full-scale invasion, switched production to military rails and systematically helped the Ukrainian military.

War is expensive and we need the Russians to spend money using drones and missiles to destroy our decoys,” Metinvest’s spokesperson told CNN. “After all, drones and missiles are expensive. Our models are much, much cheaper.

Examples of the decoy equipment produced by Metinvest

A real 155-mm howitzer M777 costs up to $2 million, while Metinvest’s replica costs less than $1000. But the most crucial point of this situation is that Russian troops are expending hundreds of thousands of dollars to eliminate the decoy.

According to the Metinvest’s representative, Russian troops have already destroyed hundreds of decoys, showing that the tactics used by the Ukrainian army are successful.

We do not count the number of decoys produced, but the number of those destroyed, and this is the main thing for us,” the representative said. “The sooner our decoys are destroyed, the better for us.”

