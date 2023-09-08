Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Stephen Fry meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv and takes bomb shelter

British actor and comedian Stephen Fry met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. The President thanked the Briton for his support of Ukraine. Additionally, due to an air raid alert, Fry spent an hour in the bomb shelter of his hotel.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
08/09/2023
Stephen Fry arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, September 5th, to speak at a conference on mental health, initiated by Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine. During the night, hotel staff woke up the British guests, asking them to take shelter as an air raid alert was sounding. 

Fry rushed to the basement and spent approximately an hour there. Afterward, he shared on social media that he was impressed by the calmness and sense of humor of the Ukrainians. He was also shown an app that allows tracking air raid alerts across Ukraine, which came as a surprise to him.

