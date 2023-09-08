Stephen Fry meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv and takes bomb shelter

Stephen Fry and I had a cordial and friendly meeting.



We talked about a variety of aspects of Ukrainian life: culture, resilience, and our people's bravery.



I thanked him for supporting Ukraine. We all hope for a just peace to be restored. pic.twitter.com/WPbVuaN8tv — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 7, 2023

Stephen Fry arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, September 5th, to speak at a conference on mental health, initiated by Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine. During the night, hotel staff woke up the British guests, asking them to take shelter as an air raid alert was sounding.

Fry rushed to the basement and spent approximately an hour there. Afterward, he shared on social media that he was impressed by the calmness and sense of humor of the Ukrainians. He was also shown an app that allows tracking air raid alerts across Ukraine, which came as a surprise to him.