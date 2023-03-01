US Congress presses Pentagon on Biden’s reluctance to give Ukraine F-16s – WP

Ukrainian forces would need at least 18 months to learn how to fly and maintain F-16 fighter jets in combat, a senior Pentagon official told US Congress on 28 February as the Biden administration continued to fend off questions about why a frequent request from Kyiv and, increasingly, some US politicians remains unfulfilled, The Washington Post reports.

As Ukraine continues to make regular public pleas for the planes, US President Joe Biden is ruling out for now sending the F-16s to Kyiv. At the same time, US lawmakers question why Ukrainian pilots are not in training to learn how they operate.