Ukrainian military sees Russian military’s inadequate winter preparations on southern front

Ukraine’s Defense Forces in the country’s south have not yet observed massive preparations by the Russian military for winter. Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, said this on the air of the national telethon, according to Ukrinform.

“We are not observing strong preparations for winter. Perhaps because their logistics are complicated. They barely have time to meet their current needs for ammunition, protective equipment, and to bring in some new units of equipment to replace damaged or destroyed ones. That is why we have not seen such a massive procurement of winterization supplies,” she said.

Humeniuk suggests that the Russian forces are examining the situation, trying to find out to which frontier they need to supply winter gear, since they do not know where they will stay until then.

