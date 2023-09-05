Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukrainian military sees Russian military’s inadequate winter preparations on southern front

The Ukrainian military’s assessment reveals that the Russian military’s winter preparations in the southern region are far from adequate, casting doubt on their ability to withstand the challenges of the upcoming season.
byYuri Zoria
05/09/2023
1 minute read
Natalia Humeniuk. Photo: Zarina Zabrisky.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Ukraine’s Defense Forces in the country’s south have not yet observed massive preparations by the Russian military for winter. Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, said this on the air of the national telethon, according to Ukrinform.

“We are not observing strong preparations for winter. Perhaps because their logistics are complicated. They barely have time to meet their current needs for ammunition, protective equipment, and to bring in some new units of equipment to replace damaged or destroyed ones. That is why we have not seen such a massive procurement of winterization supplies,” she said.

Humeniuk suggests that the Russian forces are examining the situation, trying to find out to which frontier they need to supply winter gear, since they do not know where they will stay until then.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts