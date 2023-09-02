The Australian company sells its new Slinger anti-drone systems to Ukraine

Australian defense and technology company Electric Optic Systems (EOS) has demonstrated its gun and laser counter-drone systems to shoot down drones. The gun systems will go to Ukraine, while laser ones still need to be finalized, the company said.

For weeks, Electric Optic Systems tested its Slinger and Titanis counter-unmanned aircraft (UAS) and directed energy counter-UAS systems on the vast Klondyke Range Complex in Australia.

Matt Jones, EOS Executive Vice-President for Defence Systems, told ADM that the range of the systems is 1,500 meters.

“This technology is actually going to Ukraine. The hard kill engagement Slinger systems have been purchased by the US for donation to Ukraine. The laser technology is still being finished in terms of development, so that’s not currently under consideration,” he also said.

He said they have signed two contracts to supply 110 systems for Ukraine to be installed on the M113. The system can fire 30mm rounds by single shots or up to 200 shots per minute.