In the aftermath of a hostile attack by Russian forces on the town of Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy Oblast, a 32-year-old police captain has tragically lost his life. The police captain, identified as Ruslan Faraonov, was engaged in documenting the aftermath of previous Russian attacks, Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs reported.

Klymenko expressed his condolences and provided details of the incident, stating that Ruslan Faraonov was documenting the consequences of prior destruction caused by Russian actions during the attack. His tragic passing leaves behind a wife, who serves in the juvenile police, and two daughters aged 11 and 12. Klymenko assured “the family will be taken care of.”

The Minister added that during the past week, Sumy Oblast experienced 187 shelling incidents resulting in the loss of three lives and leaving 16 individuals injured.