The Latest

Ukrainian partisans claim responsibility for attack on Russian troops in Nova Kakhovka

byOlena Mukhina
30/08/2023
1 minute read
A Russian political party’s headquarters in Nova Khakovka in Kherson Oblast. Image by Atesh
A Ukrainian partisan group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Russian political party’s headquarters in Kherson Oblast.

“Atesh will continue to fight until the last occupier leaves the territory of Ukraine,” the group said on Telegram. 

Guerrillas from the Atesh movement said on 29 August it “destroyed” the election hub of the United Russia party in Nova Kakhovka. Three Russian soldiers, who were responsible for guarding the facility, were killed in the explosion.

“As a result of the fire that occurred in the blast, all the documentation that occupiers brought for the elections scheduled for 8 to 10 September burned,” Atesh informed. 

“We will not tolerate rashist pseudo-elections on our territory,” they said. 

