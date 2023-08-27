Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine spy chief: Russia has no resources to continue war, save for human ones

Russia has no resources, except for human resource, to wage a protracted war, according to the Ukrainian top intelligence general.
byYuri Zoria
27/08/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate chief, General Kyrylo Budanov, says Russia has no resources to wage a protracted war except human ones. 

“He [Putin] does not have resources. Apart from human resource, he no longer has any resources: there is no economy, there is also no military industry resource, and the military reserves have already been exhausted. There is a human [resource], those who say that they have many fallen, they do not think that they have a lot of human material. But this is the only thing they have in sufficient quantity,” Budanov said in an interview with RFE/RL’s Crimea.Realities project, according to Ukriform.

According to Budanov, Russia would not have tried to purchase ammunition and weapons from North Korea, Iran, Cuba, or Africa, if it had no problems with its own military-industrial complex. Since in recent years Russia was among the leading arms and ammunition exporters, it is not surprising now that it has already exhausted its resources during the full-scale war.

At the same time, Budanov noted, the Russians could hold the defense for a long time with the current resources if they did not take active actions.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts