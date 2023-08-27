Four cruise missiles intercepted over Ukraine overnight

On the night of August 27, Russian forces deployed a series of X-101/X-55/X-555 cruise missiles. Ukrainian air forces successfully intercepted and neutralizated four of these projectiles.

Preliminary information suggests that the cruise missiles were launched from five strategic aviation aircraft within Russian airspace, specifically in the Engel’s region. During the incident, as many as eight airborne targets were detected in proximity.

Officials have since confirmed that the Air Force effectively disabled four of the X-101/X-55/X-555 cruise missiles in both central and northern oblasts.

Air alert was sounded in Kyiv and a number of other oblasts during the course of the night on August 27. The alert was initially proclaimed in the eastern, northern, and central oblasts of Ukraine after 3:00 AM. Subsequently, the alert’s coverage area was expanded to include the southern oblasts as well. Later, after 4:00 AM, the alert was further extended to include the western oblasts, as the situation warranted heightened vigilance across the entire country.