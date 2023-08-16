Ukraine finds 30 foreign components in Russian missiles after latest massive strike

On 15 August, Andrii Yermak, the Head of the President’s Office, stated that Ukraine found 30 foreign-made microchips in X-101 cruise missiles launched by the Russian troops during the latest massive strike.

The missiles which hit a kindergarten, sports complex, and apartments and killed three civilians had been produced in April 2023, he added.

Yermak mentioned that Ukraine was gathering information about the foreign components in Russian missiles and communicating with its partners to prevent the trade of weapons parts to the aggressor country.

Yermak pointed out that, in turn, the governments of our partners were collaborating with manufacturers and suppliers of microchips.

“Restrictions have already been implemented, but sanctions need to be intensified to prevent Russia from obtaining critical components and manufacturing missiles,” he stated.