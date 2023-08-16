Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine finds 30 foreign components in Russian missiles after latest massive strike

byOlena Mukhina
16/08/2023
1 minute read
A building in Lviv hit by a Russian missile on 15 August. Photo: Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi/Telegram.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On 15 August, Andrii Yermak, the Head of the President’s Office, stated that Ukraine found 30 foreign-made microchips in X-101 cruise missiles launched by the Russian troops during the latest massive strike.

Kindergarten, sports complex, flats damaged in Russian massive night missile strike on Ukraine’s center, west

The missiles which hit a kindergarten, sports complex, and apartments and killed three civilians had been produced in April 2023, he added.

Yermak mentioned that Ukraine was gathering information about the foreign components in Russian missiles and communicating with its partners to prevent the trade of weapons parts to the aggressor country.

Yermak pointed out that, in turn, the governments of our partners were collaborating with manufacturers and suppliers of microchips.

“Restrictions have already been implemented, but sanctions need to be intensified to prevent Russia from obtaining critical components and manufacturing missiles,” he stated.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts