UK intel: Russia likely to intensify offensive in Kupiansk-Lyman direction

The Ukrainian counter-offensive has pressured Russian forces in Bakhmut and southern Ukraine. Despite this, Russia’s Western Group of Forces continues to carry out small-scale attacks in the northeast, specifically in the Kupiansk-Lyman sector, resulting in limited local advancements, British intelligence wrote on its Twitter.

As Ukraine gradually regains ground in the south, Russian doctrine suggests it will try to regain the initiative by moving to operational-level offensives. According to British intel, Kupiansk-Lyman is one potential area for this.

There is a real possibility that in the next two months, Russia will increase the intensity of its offensive actions on the Kupiansk-Lyman area, probably to move westward to the Oskil River and create a buffer zone around the Luhansk Oblast, UK intel concluded.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Land Forces of the Ukrainian Army, said during his visit to the Kupiansk and Lyman directions of the eastern front, that Russia redeployed its reserves to mount an offensive towards Kupiansk in the Kharkiv Oblast (eastern Ukraine).

According to Syrskyi, the Russian army continues to shell Kupiansk and its vicinities using artillery and mortars and launches missiles using aviation.

Read also: