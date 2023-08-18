Moldova seeks ways to assist with Ukrainian grain transit – Moldovian President

Moldovian President, Maia Sandu, has said that Moldova has been offering assistance for the transit of Ukrainian grain since the full-scale war began. Presently, Moldova is actively seeking a resolution to appease local farmers and aid Kyiv.

Sandu now describes the situation with Ukrainian grain as a “complex issue.”

“The Republic of Moldova has assisted Ukraine in grain transit since the beginning of the war. Not only now, when the ports were bombed. This is the most complex issue. We are trying to find a solution. We are also in talks with Ukraine, Romania, and the European Commission to see how we can harmonize the interests of farmers in the Republic of Moldova and ensure the transit of this grain from Ukraine. We have a duty to help Ukraine, which is powering our world today,” Sandu said in an interview with RFI

As Sandu mentioned, one potential solution involves making swift investments in transportation and port infrastructure to enhance capacity during this period.

“Because we want to boost our exports, we want to develop our infrastructure, and we can do that, particularly with the resources of the European Union,” Moldova’s Presiden added.

According to Sandu, there is also an issue for farmers in the Republic of Moldova, who didn’t have sufficient export opportunities even before the crises caused by the war in Ukraine.

“It must be acknowledged that the railway and port infrastructure in the Republic of Moldova are not sufficiently developed. Now, with these large volumes coming from Ukraine, the situation has become more complicated,” Sandu noted.

