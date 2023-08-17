Ukraine builds up fuel reserves, braces for challenging winter ahead

Ukraine demonstrated last winter that its skilled energy workforce could maintain the power grid. Despite ongoing Russian attacks, Ukraine has successfully mobilized its mining sector and amassed substantial gas reserves to withstand the winter, the British intelligence writes in its daily update:

“Despite the consistent pressures of war, Ukrainian efforts to build up fuel stockpiles will likely be successful in ensuring that it will have sufficient fuel reserves during the approaching winter period.

Ukraine has been effective in mobilizing its mining sector to maintain output, ensuring a continuous supply of coal is available for thermal power and heating plants in the winter, with substantial gas stocks providing a further reserve.

Despite Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure likely continuing this winter, Ukraine demonstrated last winter that it has the skilled workforce and expertise needed to operate and maintain the power network, even in wartime conditions.”

In addition, the Ukrainian Ukrgazvydobuvannya company, part of the state-owned Naftogaz Group, drilled an exploratory well, which discovered a new oil and gas deposit in an already depleted field.

Its daily flow rate reached more than 460,000 cubic meters of gas per day, making it the biggest well the company has put into operation over the past 2.5 years.

According to the head of the Naftogaz Group, Oleksiy Chernyshov, the goal is to have a volume of natural gas production in Ukraine enough to supply 100% of needs in 2024, making it possible to avoid further imports.

