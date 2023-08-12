UK Intel: Russia redeploys airborne units to bolster defenses in Zaporizhzhia’s direction

Russia has likely redeployed units of its airborne forces, known as the VDV, from Kherson to the Orikhiv sector in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, British military intelligence reports.

According to UK Intel, the aim of the troop movement appears to be reinforcing the embattled 58th Combined Arms Army, which has faced relentless Ukrainian assaults since early June. The 58th CAA has suffered heavy casualties, especially in its 70th and 71st Motor Rifle Regiments.

“As early as 11 July 2023, the then commander of 58 CAA was sacked, likely partially because of his insistence that elements of his force needed to be relieved.

Reports suggest that the 70th and 71st Motor Rifle Regiments have faced particularly intense attrition and heavy combat on the front line. There is a realistic possibility that the arrival of VDV will finally allow elements of these regiments to be pulled out for rest and recovery.

However, the redeployment will likely leave Russia’s defenses near the east bank of the Dnipro River weaker, where they are increasingly harassed by Ukrainian amphibious raids,” British Intel concluded.

