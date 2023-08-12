Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

UK Intel: Russia redeploys airborne units to bolster defenses in Zaporizhzhia’s direction

Russia has redeployed elite paratroopers to relieve parts of the 58th Army after suffering heavy losses in July, leading to a change in leadership.
byMaria Tril
12/08/2023
1 minute read
The amassing of Russian forces in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Ukraine has military successes. Photo: DeepStateMap
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Russia has likely redeployed units of its airborne forces, known as the VDV, from Kherson to the Orikhiv sector in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, British military intelligence reports.

According to UK Intel, the aim of the troop movement appears to be reinforcing the embattled 58th Combined Arms Army, which has faced relentless Ukrainian assaults since early June. The 58th CAA has suffered heavy casualties, especially in its 70th and 71st Motor Rifle Regiments.

“As early as 11 July 2023, the then commander of 58 CAA was sacked, likely partially because of his insistence that elements of his force needed to be relieved.

Reports suggest that the 70th and 71st Motor Rifle Regiments have faced particularly intense attrition and heavy combat on the front line. There is a realistic possibility that the arrival of VDV will finally allow elements of these regiments to be pulled out for rest and recovery.

However, the redeployment will likely leave Russia’s defenses near the east bank of the Dnipro River weaker, where they are increasingly harassed by Ukrainian amphibious raids,” British Intel concluded.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts