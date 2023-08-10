Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russians strike Toretsk with air bombs, 6 people injured

byOrysia Hrudka
10/08/2023
Russia’s attack in Toretsk, 10 August 2023. Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
On August 10, Russian forces shelled the city of Toretsk, presumably using mortars and three aerial bombs. This was reported by the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

At 10:40, a 47-year-old man who was cycling on the street suffered physical injuries due to the explosion.

An hour later, the city was subjected to shelling once again. This time, the fragments of the shell injured another man, aged 59, who was near a car on the street.

At 14:15, four women aged 53 to 73 sustained shrapnel wounds from the aggressor state’s subsequent attack. Two of them were injured at home, while the other two were in the city center. One of the injured individuals with a head injury was taken to the hospital for qualified medical assistance.

“In total, as a result of hostile attacks, residential buildings, two cars, two administrative buildings, commercial facilities, and a boiler room were damaged,” the regional prosecutor’s office added.

Окупанти вдарили авіабомбами по Торецьку, 6 осіб зазнали поранень 04

