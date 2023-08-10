Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukrainian civil activist and combat medic Andriy Babinskyi killed in artillery strike

byOrysia Hrudka
10/08/2023
On August 8th, Andriy Babinskyi, a combat medic, lost his life on the Zaporizhzhia direction of Russo-Ukrainian war. Prior to the full-scale invasion, Babinskyi was a prominent public figure and the organizer of the “Mega March in Vyshyvankas,” a movement celebrating Ukrainian culture. His friend, Andriy Savchuk, shared the tragic news of Babinskyi’s passing.

Having graduated from the National Aviation University in Kyiv, Babinsky was an active participant in the Revolution of Dignity. Since 2013, he worked as a junior researcher at the Institute of Biochemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, where he focused on studying the anti-tumor effects of vitamin E (tocopherol). From 2019 to 2020, he explored the agribusiness sector in Denmark, later returning to Ukraine to engage in private entrepreneurship.

During the full-scale invasion, Babinskyi defended Ukraine as part of the Territorial Defense Forces. He acquired the qualification of a combat medic and participated in operations in Kharkiv and near Bakhmut, playing a role in counteroffensives on the Zaporizhzhia front.

“Andriy was an extraordinarily talented individual – a dependable friend, always witty, sincere, clever, optimistic, and purpose-driven. From its inception as a gathering of a few people in 2008, the Mega Grandiose March in Vyshyvankas grew into a significant international event with thousands of participants,” recalled Andriy Savchuk.

Babinskyi had a profound appreciation for audiovisual arts, particularly music. He was an adept singer, instrumentalist, and film photographer. Additionally, he excelled in cooking and storytelling.

Tragically, on August 8th, Babinskyi’s life was cut short when he became a victim of Russian artillery attack using cluster munitions.

