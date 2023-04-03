Ukrainian state company has opened another gas well, aiming to supply 100% of gas without imports in 2024

Ukrainian Ukrgazvydobuvannya company, which is part of the state-owned Naftogaz Group, drilled an exploratory well, which discovered a new oil and gas deposit in an already depleted field. Success was made possible thanks to modern approaches to processing geological information, in particular 3D seismic survey materials.

This is not the only gas well that Ukrgazvydobuvannya launched in March of this year. Yet, its daily flow rate reached more than 460,000 cubic meters of gas per day, making it the biggest well the company has put into operation over the past 2.5 years, said Oleksiy Chernyshov, head of the Naftogaz Group.

He stressed that the goal is to have a volume of natural gas production in Ukraine enough to supply 100% of needs in 2024, making it possible to avoid any further imports.

Tags: Ukraine gas