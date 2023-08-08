SpyGun: Ukraine’s intelligence rolls out new reconnaissance UAV

After rear testing, the new Ukrainian UAV SpyGun has been handed over for testing in the combat zone, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

It is noted that the SpyGun drone is designed for deep intelligence, but if necessary, it can also be used for fire correction.

“The UAV was created by Ukrainian engineers and designers on the initiative of entrepreneur and volunteer Yuri Golik and tennis player, and now serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Stakhovsky,” the intelligence agency said.

What SpyGun represents

The complex consists of two UAVs and a ground control station.

Thanks to the modern radio control system with a high level of protection against EW interference, the reconnaissance aircraft can operate at a range of up to 50 km.

The SpyGun drone is equipped with an automatic return system to the takeoff point, and high aerodynamic characteristics allow it to glide along a chosen route with the engines off, saving battery power.

Technical characteristics:

Flight time without landing – 120-160 minutes

Maximum flight altitude – 1500 m

Operating altitude – 500-600 m

Speed ​​- 90 km/h

Cameras – course online and GoPro

Photo and video recording is made to the onboard media.

The SpyGun UAV is relatively inexpensive and fast to manufacture with a simple body design that gives the “Spy” stealth in the sky during operation, the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine noted.

Related: