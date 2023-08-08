Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

SpyGun: Ukraine’s intelligence rolls out new reconnaissance UAV

The SpyGun, Ukraine’s latest domestically produced unmanned aerial vehicle made for intelligence gathering, is now being tested in field conditions by military recon units.
byAlya Shandra
08/08/2023
2 minute read
spygun drone Ukraine reconaissance
SpyGun, a new reconaissance drone. Credit: Ukraine’s Military Intelligence
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



After rear testing, the new Ukrainian UAV SpyGun has been handed over for testing in the combat zone, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

It is noted that the SpyGun drone is designed for deep intelligence, but if necessary, it can also be used for fire correction.

“The UAV was created by Ukrainian engineers and designers on the initiative of entrepreneur and volunteer Yuri Golik and tennis player, and now serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Stakhovsky,” the intelligence agency said.

What SpyGun represents

The complex consists of two UAVs and a ground control station.

Thanks to the modern radio control system with a high level of protection against EW interference, the reconnaissance aircraft can operate at a range of up to 50 km.

The SpyGun drone is equipped with an automatic return system to the takeoff point, and high aerodynamic characteristics allow it to glide along a chosen route with the engines off, saving battery power.

Technical characteristics:

  • Flight time without landing – 120-160 minutes
  • Maximum flight altitude – 1500 m
  • Operating altitude – 500-600 m
  • Speed ​​- 90 km/h
  • Cameras – course online and GoPro

Photo and video recording is made to the onboard media.

The SpyGun UAV is relatively inexpensive and fast to manufacture with a simple body design that gives the “Spy” stealth in the sky during operation, the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine noted.

Related: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts