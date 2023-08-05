Lithuania will provide NASAMS launchers and other military aid to Ukraine

Lithuania will provide NASAMS air defense launch systems, anti-drone equipment, logistic equipment, and various other support to Ukraine. It will be handed over soon, according to the statement of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry.

“Lithuania continues to provide uninterrupted military support to Ukraine,” the statement reads.

During the first seven months of 2023, the military support transferred by Lithuania includes:

Mi-8 helicopters.

L-70 anti-aircraft guns with ammunition.

M113 armored personnel carriers.

Millions of cartridges of ammunition.

Ammunition for grenade launchers.

In addition to the transferred military equipment, Lithuania constantly trains Ukrainian soldiers, provides treatment and rehabilitation to Ukrainians, prepares expert consultations, and allocates funds to international support funds for Ukraine.