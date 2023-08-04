Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Poland detains Belarusian on charges of spying for Russia

Polish security service detained a spy from the Russian network, accused of gathering information on Polish military facilities and ports and spreading pro-Russian propaganda.
byMaria Tril
04/08/2023
1 minute read
Poland police
Credit: Depositphotos
Polish security services detained a Belarusian suspected of participating in a Russian spy network, Mariusz Kamiński, Polish Minister of Internal Affairs, said.

The suspect is a Belarusian citizen named Mikhail A. He was taken into custody for gathering information on Polish military facilities and ports. A Belarusian spy is also accused of spreading pro-Russian propaganda.

As per Kamiński, this is the 16th person detained by Poland on such suspicions.

Previously, Polish authorities dismantled a network of Russian agents planning attacks on trains carrying weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

In March 2023, Poland announced that it had busted a spy network operating in favor of Russia. As part of the operation, nine people were detained, and later their number increased to 15.

Read also:

