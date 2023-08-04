Poland detains Belarusian on charges of spying for Russia

Polish security services detained a Belarusian suspected of participating in a Russian spy network, Mariusz Kamiński, Polish Minister of Internal Affairs, said.

The suspect is a Belarusian citizen named Mikhail A. He was taken into custody for gathering information on Polish military facilities and ports. A Belarusian spy is also accused of spreading pro-Russian propaganda.

As per Kamiński, this is the 16th person detained by Poland on such suspicions.

#ABW zatrzymała kolejnego, szesnastego już, podejrzanego o udział w rosyjskiej siatce szpiegowskiej. Białorusin Mikhail A. brał udział w rozpoznawaniu obiektów militarnych i portów. Realizował też działania propagandowe na rzecz Rosji. Trafił do aresztu.#SkutecznieChronimyPolskę — Mariusz Kamiński (@Kaminski_M_) August 4, 2023

Previously, Polish authorities dismantled a network of Russian agents planning attacks on trains carrying weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

In March 2023, Poland announced that it had busted a spy network operating in favor of Russia. As part of the operation, nine people were detained, and later their number increased to 15.

