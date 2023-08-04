Poland detains Belarusian on charges of spying for Russia

Polish security services detained a Belarusian suspected of participating in a Russian spy network, Mariusz Kamiński, Polish Minister of Internal Affairs, said.
The suspect is a Belarusian citizen named Mikhail A. He was taken into custody for gathering information on Polish military facilities and ports. A Belarusian spy is also accused of spreading pro-Russian propaganda.
As per Kamiński, this is the 16th person detained by Poland on such suspicions.
#ABW zatrzymała kolejnego, szesnastego już, podejrzanego o udział w rosyjskiej siatce szpiegowskiej. Białorusin Mikhail A. brał udział w rozpoznawaniu obiektów militarnych i portów. Realizował też działania propagandowe na rzecz Rosji. Trafił do aresztu.#SkutecznieChronimyPolskę
— Mariusz Kamiński (@Kaminski_M_) August 4, 2023
Previously, Polish authorities dismantled a network of Russian agents planning attacks on trains carrying weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
In March 2023, Poland announced that it had busted a spy network operating in favor of Russia. As part of the operation, nine people were detained, and later their number increased to 15.
Read also:
- Man who plotted to kill Ukraine’s defense minister, spy chief at Russia’s behest sentenced to 12 years
- Russian agent spying on air defense positions in Ukraine sentenced to 15 years in prison—SBU
- MI6 Chief to Russians: spy for UK to end Ukraine war
- Poland uncovers Russian spy ring plotting attacks on Ukraine aid trains